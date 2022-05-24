Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Acquires Shares of 19,017 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000. Rogers makes up 1.1% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers by 12.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NYSE:ROG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.88. 147,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,978. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.65 and a 200 day moving average of $271.63.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

