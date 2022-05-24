Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Buys 66,806 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Ferroglobe comprises about 3.7% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 1.52% of Ferroglobe worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 92,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 421,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. 1,440,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,970. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

