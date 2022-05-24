Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Cuts Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP reduced its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Coherent by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,198,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of COHR stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.01. The company had a trading volume of 318,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.04 and a 52 week high of $278.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

