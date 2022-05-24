Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHCGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.11. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 242,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,579. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

