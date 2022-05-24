BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Given New €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €68.00 ($72.34) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BWAGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($58.51) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BWAGF stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.