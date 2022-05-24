Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

BAYRY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 373,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,336. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAYRY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.91) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €96.00 ($102.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.25.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.