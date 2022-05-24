Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.
BAYRY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 373,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,336. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAYRY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($90.43) to €90.00 ($95.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.91) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €96.00 ($102.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.25.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
