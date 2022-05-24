BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Receives C$9.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBTV shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$9.00 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of BBTV stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,980. BBTV has a 12-month low of C$1.69 and a 12-month high of C$8.40. The company has a market cap of C$36.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

