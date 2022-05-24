BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.57-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.69 billion-$19.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,866. BCE has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

