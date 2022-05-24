BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.57-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.69 billion-$19.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.
NYSE:BCE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,866. BCE has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
