bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Announces $0.15 Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

bebe stores has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BEBE opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

