Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys 48 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.74. 29,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

