Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $28,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

