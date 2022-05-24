Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $41,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.