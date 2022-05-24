Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 31 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $492.08. 2,227,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,220. The company has a market capitalization of $461.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,765 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

