Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 7.5% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.34% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $27,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after buying an additional 394,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 351,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 267,270 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.43. 2,288,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

