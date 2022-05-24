Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VSS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.76. 554,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,747. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

