Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 37 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.16.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

