Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.25. The stock had a trading volume of 642,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,836. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $327.06 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

