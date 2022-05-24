Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,998.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,853 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 368,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 160,952 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,400,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,069,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

