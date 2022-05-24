Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 186 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.11. 6,056,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,078. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

