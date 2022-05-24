Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 0.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 68,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 679,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 338,896 shares of company stock worth $24,354,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,132. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

