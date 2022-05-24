Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:BERY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,082,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.