Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Berry Global Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 617,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,082,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.