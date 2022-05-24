Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.3-49.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.03). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.13.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

