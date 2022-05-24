Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $74.22, with a volume of 210589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $99,081,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 60,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 74.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 207,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy Company Profile (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

