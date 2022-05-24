Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.40-9.00 EPS.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,814,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,153. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.13.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9,483.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 235,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 232,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

