Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bill.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,974,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
