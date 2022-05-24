BinaryX Price Tops $115.58 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $115.58 or 0.00396513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $233.80 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004447 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 340.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004793 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00190769 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

