Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Biogen by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,252,000 after purchasing an additional 157,145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 143,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after acquiring an additional 140,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

