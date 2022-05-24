BlackHat (BLKC) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $122,955.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

