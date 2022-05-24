BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of BL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. 24,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,511. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.22.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $256,113. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 49.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 509,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 92,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackLine by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 27.3% during the first quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

