Blank Wallet Market Cap Hits $15.31 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,921.25 or 0.54095835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00034338 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,035.81 or 1.46223289 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

