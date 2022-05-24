Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) President Sells $106,906.38 in Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,256. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.38.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,919,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair cut shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.