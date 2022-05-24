Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.45.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

