BMO Capital Markets Boosts Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Price Target to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Computer Modelling Group stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
