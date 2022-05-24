BMO Capital Markets Trims Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Target Price to $47.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monro will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

