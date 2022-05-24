Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €92.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.96 ($97.83).

BNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($105.32) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FRA:BNR traded up €1.56 ($1.66) during trading on Friday, hitting €71.72 ($76.30). The stock had a trading volume of 469,579 shares. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($59.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €72.37 and its 200 day moving average is €75.33.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

