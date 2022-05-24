Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

NYSE:BCO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. 252,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.49. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $80.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brink’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brink’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brink’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

