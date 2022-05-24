BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,421 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Snowflake by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Snowflake by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.73.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

