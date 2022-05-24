BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after buying an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

ETN stock opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.16 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

