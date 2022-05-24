BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $141,115,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,266,000 after buying an additional 189,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

