BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after buying an additional 485,689 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,566,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.22.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $132.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.