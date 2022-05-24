BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 99,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHC. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

