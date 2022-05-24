BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,475,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,517,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

