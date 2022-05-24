BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,620 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 293.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after buying an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.98.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

