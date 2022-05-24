BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,504 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

KLA stock opened at $341.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.60 and a 200-day moving average of $374.80. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

