BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,799 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.57 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

