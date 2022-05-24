BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,081 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 165,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,022 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

NYSE:A opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average of $139.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

