BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,063,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $417.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.64 and a 200 day moving average of $530.81. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

