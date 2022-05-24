Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.52 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

