Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will announce sales of $24.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $29.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $24.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $109.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.74 million to $121.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $164.81 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

BLDP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

