Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $3.44. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $14.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.77 to $15.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $287.22 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $278.85 and a one year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

